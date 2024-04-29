Hasbro Announces Delay in Star Wars Merchandise Unveiling

Hasbro Pulse has announced a delay in their HasLab reveal.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse has announced, via Twitter/X, a delay for their Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.
- On May 3rd, Hasbro is set to unveil a variety of new toys and collectibles as part of May the 4th.
- Originally intended to reveal items from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, Hasbro has announced that items from The Vintage Collection will be pushed “to make it truly spectacular.”
- No details about an updated timeline were announced.
