Video: A New Trailer for “Star Wars: Tales of The Empire” Disney+ Series of Animated Shorts Promises “Revenge”

With just five days left to go until the release of Lucasfilm’s latest series of animated shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, the company released a new trailer for the show via its official Star Wars YouTube channel.

Lucasfilm has released a new 30-second trailer, entitled “Revenge,” for its upcoming series of animated shorts, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire .

. This show is a follow-up to the 2022 series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (which focused on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku), and this time will zoom in on Morgan Elsbeth from The Mandalorian / Ahsoka and Barriss Offee from Star Wars: The Clone Wars across six episodes (three episodes each).

(which focused on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku), and this time will zoom in on Morgan Elsbeth from / and Barriss Offee from across six episodes (three episodes each). Star Wars: Tales of the Empire was created by Dave Filoni and stars the voice talents of Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Meredith Salenger as Barriss Offee, Rya Kihlstedt as the Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Governor Wing, Lars Mikkelsen as Admiral Thrawn, Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor, and Matthew Wood as General Grievous.

Star Wars on YouTube: “One path to the dark side. Tales of the Empire, six all-new Star Wars Original shorts, is available May 4 on Disney+.”

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will debut in its entirety this Saturday, May the 4th, exclusively via Disney+.

