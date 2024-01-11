Pre-Orders Open for Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Wolverine and Psylocke 2-Pack

This year Marvel is inviting fans to join them in celebrating Wolverine’s 50th anniversary and one of the many ways the character is being featured is through merchandise. Revealed during the December Hasbro Pulse livestream, the Marvel Legends Wolverine and Psylocke 2-pack is now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

What’s Happening:

2024 is going to be a big year for Wolverine as the iconic mutant from Marvel’s X-Men commemorates his 50th anniversary. Hasbro is of course honoring the characters and some of his biggest foes with new action figures in their Marvel Legends line.

Today, fans can pre-order a unique 2-pack featuring Ninja Wolverine and Psylocke designed for this anniversary.

As with the Wolverine Sabertooth and Lilandra 2-packs

Fans will even be able to replicate the look when posing the 6-inch scale figures as each Marvel Legends figure boasts premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel Legends Wolverine and Psylocke figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The 2-pack collectible sells for $49.99 and is expected to ship to fans in April 2024.

Wolverine Marvel Legends Series Wolverine and Psylocke 6-Inch Action Figures – $49.99

Comes with 9 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head for each figure.

Ages 4 and up

