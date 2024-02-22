Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure at Disneyland Paris with an Exclusive Pandora Charm

Disneyland Paris is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure at Walt Disney Studios Park with an exclusive Pandora charm.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 10th anniversary Ratatouille: The Adventure, known in French as Ratatouille : L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Disneyland Paris has shared their magic ingredient for elegance and cuisine – the exclusive Disneyland Paris RÉMY Pandora charm.

Retailing for 85€, this charm is available as of today (February 22nd) at the following locations: Bay Boutique (Disney Newport Bay Club) Northwest Passage (Disney’s Sequoia Lodge) Royal Collection Boutique (Disneyland Hotel) Disney Fashion (Disney Village) Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop (Disneyland Park) Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) Les Légendes d'Hollywood (Walt Disney Studios Park)

Ratatouille: The Adventure officially opened at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 10th, 2014, signaling a new era of theming for the often maligned park.

The attraction has since been replicated at EPCOT Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

More Disneyland Paris News: