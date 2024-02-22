Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure at Disneyland Paris with an Exclusive Pandora Charm

Disneyland Paris is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Ratatouille: The Adventure at Walt Disney Studios Park with an exclusive Pandora charm.

  • To celebrate the 10th anniversary Ratatouille: The Adventure, known in French as Ratatouille : L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy, Disneyland Paris has shared their magic ingredient for elegance and cuisine – the exclusive Disneyland Paris RÉMY Pandora charm.
  • Retailing for 85€, this charm is available as of today (February 22nd) at the following locations:
    • Bay Boutique (Disney Newport Bay Club)
    • Northwest Passage (Disney’s Sequoia Lodge)
    • Royal Collection Boutique (Disneyland Hotel)
    • Disney Fashion (Disney Village)
    • Ribbons and Bows Hat Shop (Disneyland Park)
    • Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park)
    • Les Légendes d'Hollywood (Walt Disney Studios Park)
  • Ratatouille: The Adventure officially opened at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 10th, 2014, signaling a new era of theming for the often maligned park.
  • The attraction has since been replicated at EPCOT as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, opening there on October 1st, 2021.

