shopDisney’s Spider-Man Cozy Collection has Us Bouncing Off the Walls!

Fall has finally arrived so we’re fully embracing cold weather trends and gearing up with comfy apparel that’s warm and fuzzy! The latest selections to debut at shopDisney are themed to everyone’s favorite hero, Spider-Man and what’s more this assortment has styles for adults and kids.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You might not have the same super powers as Spider-Man, but you can channel his signature look…with a twist.

shopDisney is shining a spotlight on the popular hero as part of a new Spider-Man Cozy Collection and it looks like this series is all about staying warm and fashionable.

The teaser image from Disney showcases a fuzzy Spirit Jersey—in sizes for adults and kids—decorated with Spider-Man’s masked logo and the words “With Great Power.” The puffy white top looks like a comfy cloud while the logo and some crawling spiders appear to be patches and embroidery.

The Spider-Man Cozy Collection will be available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Spider-Man Sherpa Hooded Varsity Jacket for Kids

Spider-Man Cozy Pocket T-Shirt for Kids

Spider-Man Sherpa Pullover for Kids

Spider-Man Spirit Jersey for Adults

More Spider-Man Shopping:

Wanna add more Spider-Man to your collection? Here are some recent merchandise releases themed to the web slinger.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!