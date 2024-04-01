The Disney nuiMO family has welcomed another member from the world of Pixar. This month Russell from Up joins the fun and the energetic Wilderness Explorer is ready to help take your adventures to new heights!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There might not be a Wilderness Explorer badge for collecting Disney nuiMOs, but it’s still a worthwhile goal and in the end you wind up with an awesome assortment of poseable plush!

Russell is the latest addition to the nuiMO series and he can’t wait to travel with you to exciting new places.

Since he’s working on his Wilderness Explorer assignments, Russell is dressed in his yellow scout shirt with sash (removeable) and brown shorts, brown shoes, and yellow baseball cap (not removable).

Russell sells for $21.99. Fans can purchase additional fashions and accessories for him starting at $12.99.

The Up Russell nuiMO is available now at Disney Store and is part of the new Up collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Russell Disney nuiMOs Plush – Up

More Disney nuiMOs:

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Mei ( Turning Red ) Spider-Man Color Me Courtney Minnie Mouse



If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!