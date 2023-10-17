Disney100: Entertainment Earth Exclusive “Wish” Star Loungefly Pre-Order and Giveaway

This November, Walt Disney Animation Studios will take fans on a magical journey with their latest animated film Wish! As fans get ready for a new story and characters, they can start shopping movie tie-in merchandise like the Loungefly exclusive that’s landed at Entertainment Earth! Oh and for added fun, Laughing Place is giving away one of these Star mini backpacks.

The Walt Disney Company is officially 100 years old and one of the ways they’re celebrating is with an animated movie aptly titled, Wish .

. Of course you can’t have a Disney film without merchandise! Fortunately, Loungefly has teamed up with Entertainment Earth for an exclusive glow-in-the-dark mini backpack featuring Star—a ball of boundless energy.

The stylish bag puts Star in the spotlight as this adorable character takes up the entire front pouch, and does so with a smile.

While Star might be the main icon on the bag, behind it is a dark blue background decorated with more Star-centric images showcasing the character’s various expressions in circular frames that look like legends one might see on a map.

There’s more fun happening on the inside of the bag as teenager Asha and her pet goat Valentino join the fun through a series of vignettes from the movie. And don’t worry, Star makes an appearance here too right alongside its new friends.

Disney Wish Star Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

The Wish Star Loungefly is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Did Someone Say Giveaway?!

Make a wish and it might come true! Laughing Place is excited to partner with Entertainment Earth for a magical giveaway of the Disney Wish Star Loungefly exclusive!

Star Loungefly exclusive! Now through October 20th, guests can enter to win by visiting our X account Follow @laughing_place and @EntEarth Tag a friend who loves Disney!



To celebrate D100, we’re giving away an Entertainment Earth Exclusive Disney #Wish Star Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack!



To win, it’s simple:

– Follow @laughing_place and @EntEarth

– Tag a friend who loves Disney!



One lucky winner will receive one Disney Wish Star… pic.twitter.com/NxJu2kvS1o — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) October 16, 2023

One winner will be randomly selected on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 12 p.m. PT.

The winner will be notified via a DM the same day, by 5 p.m. PT.

Must be 18 years or older to enter.

