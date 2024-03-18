Marvel and Disney are encouraging fans to revisit the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants with uncanny gifts, use their powers to protect the world in Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, coming to Disney+ this week! How does one get in on the fun? By going shopping of course!

The X-Men are back for more butt kicking adventures and Disney is celebrating with a spotlight on toys, clothing and collectibles designed for all mutantkind. Characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops and more bring their powerful personas to the table and fans of all ages can embrace the strength of resilience of the X-Men as never before.

The team at Chalk Line are brushing elbows (and maybe exchanging blows) with Marvel’s X-Men and the result is nothing short of amazing! Wolverine, Cyclops, and Magneto take over their own satin bomber jackets, and other heroes make cameo appearances too!

Wolverine Classic Blue Fanimation Satin Jacket – $140

Chalk Line is celebrating Wolverine's historic yellow and blue costume with the Wolverine Classic Blue Fanimation Satin Jacket! "I'm the best there is at what I do, but what I do best isn't very nice."

Wolverine Slashes Button Up Shirt – Chalk Line Apparel – $80

Wolverine Slashes Retro Shorts – Chalk Line Apparel – $55

Cyclops Marvel Comics Fanimation Satin Jacket – Chalk Line Apparel – $140

Chalk Line honors one of the greatest X-Men ever with the Cyclops Marvel Comics Fanimation Satin Jacket!

X-Men Magneto Battle Denim Jacket – Chalk Line Apparel – $140

Chalk Line honors the X-Men with the X-Men Magneto Battle Denim Jacket!

X-Men Video Game Fanimation Satin Jacket – $135

Chalk Line pays homage to the 1994 video game X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse with the latest X-Men Arcade Fanimation Satin Jacket!

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

More X-Men Merchandise:

