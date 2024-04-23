Xbox & “X-Men ‘97” Announce New Sweepstakes

Xbox has announced a special sweepstakes for X-Men ‘97 fans.
What’s Happening:
- Xbox’s newest Twitter/X sweepstakes is all about X-Men ‘97.
- Winners will receive a custom Xbox Series X console and controller, all inspired by the Disney+ original series X-Men ‘97.
- Those who want to enter have to head over to their Twitter/X to follow and RT the post.
- The sweepstakes ends on May 20th and all rules can be found on the post attached below.
More Marvel News:
- TV Recap: Key Members of the X-Men Return in This Week's "X-Men '97"
- RSVLTS Celebrates the "X-Men" with T-Shirt Collection Featuring Wolverine, Rogue and More
- Jubilee and Roberto Play an “X-Men” Video Game in New “X-Men ’97″ Clip
- Embrace Your Mutant Side with New "X-Men '97" Exclusives from BoxLunch
- Mutants Thrive in First Look at "X-Men: Forever #2"