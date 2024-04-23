Xbox & “X-Men ‘97” Announce New Sweepstakes

Xbox has announced a special sweepstakes for X-Men ‘97 fans.

What’s Happening:

  • Xbox’s newest Twitter/X sweepstakes is all about X-Men ‘97.
  • Winners will receive a custom Xbox Series X console and controller, all inspired by the Disney+ original series X-Men ‘97.
  • Those who want to enter have to head over to their Twitter/X to follow and RT the post.
  • The sweepstakes ends on May 20th and all rules can be found on the post attached below.

