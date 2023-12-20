Walt Disney World and Adventures by Disney Receive Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards

Disney has received two 2023 Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards for Walt Disney World and Adventures by Disney.

What’s Happening:

For the 21st year in a row, Walt Disney World has been named the Best Theme Park by Travel Weekly readers.

Adventures by Disney, which immerses families in people, places and cultures as they explore destinations around the world, was selected as the Best Adventure Tour Operator! Whether the Taj Mahal or the Great Pyramids of Giza, when guests travel with Adventures by Disney they see the world as only Disney can show it.

The Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards are selected by travel professionals and readers of Travel Weekly to recognize the best travel providers in the business.

This year’s awards were presented during a gala in New York City on December 13th.

