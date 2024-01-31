Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Baby Okapi Named After 50-Year Cast Member

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a beautiful baby okapi, named after Elijah, a cast member who has been with Disney for 50 years.

What’s Happening:

  • Dr. Mark Penning, the Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment shared the news of this brand-new baby okapi’s arrival on his Instagram page.
  • Elijah was born last October and made his official debut in the African plains of Kilimanjaro Safaris today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

  • The baby okapi was named after a special 50-year cast member named Elijah. He plays a critical role in maintaining the animal habitats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – from rhinos to okapi and everything in between.
  • With Elijah being such a beloved cast member, the decision was made to name this newest baby okapi after him.

