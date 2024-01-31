Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Baby Okapi Named After 50-Year Cast Member

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a beautiful baby okapi, named after Elijah, a cast member who has been with Disney for 50 years.

Dr. Mark Penning, the Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment shared the news of this brand-new baby okapi’s arrival on his Instagram page

Elijah was born last October and made his official debut in the African plains of Kilimanjaro Safaris

The baby okapi was named after a special 50-year cast member named Elijah. He plays a critical role in maintaining the animal habitats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – from rhinos to okapi and everything in between.

With Elijah being such a beloved cast member, the decision was made to name this newest baby okapi after him.

