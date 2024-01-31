Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Baby Okapi Named After 50-Year Cast Member

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed a beautiful baby okapi, named after Elijah, a cast member who has been with Disney for 50 years.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning, the Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment shared the news of this brand-new baby okapi’s arrival on his Instagram page.
- Elijah was born last October and made his official debut in the African plains of Kilimanjaro Safaris today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- The baby okapi was named after a special 50-year cast member named Elijah. He plays a critical role in maintaining the animal habitats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – from rhinos to okapi and everything in between.
- With Elijah being such a beloved cast member, the decision was made to name this newest baby okapi after him.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently visited Walt Disney World to check out the limited-time exhibit based on the show.
- Walt Disney World celebrated cast members this week with a special tribute to fireworks shows past and present. Check out our video of the complete show.
- Kingdom Keepers author Ridley Pearson will be hosting signings of the latest in his long running book series soon at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com