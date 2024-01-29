Video: Walt Disney World Celebrates Cast Members with a Special Tribute to Fireworks Shows Past and Present

Tonight, Walt Disney World held its annual Service Celebration for long-time cast members at the Magic Kingdom. The festivities included a special fireworks show that featured elements from popular nighttime spectaculars, past and present.

What’s Happening:

The show begins with the iconic fanfare of the long-running Fantasy in the Sky, which ran in one form or another from opening day until 2003.

Younger Walt Disney World fans and cast members are sure to get a kick out of seeing and hearing the opening of Wishes, the beloved show that replaced Fantasy in the Sky in 2003 and ran through 2017.

Cinderella Castle transforms into the maligned, yet iconic Castle Cake from the 25th anniversary, as Mickey Mouse appears to say some inspirational words – which leads into “You Are the Magic” from Disney Enchantment

During this section, you might even spot the Castle decorations from the Happiest Celebration on Earth in 2005 and even the more recent 50th anniversary emblem.

Following this section, the full Happily Ever After

