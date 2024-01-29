Video: Walt Disney World Celebrates Cast Members with a Special Tribute to Fireworks Shows Past and Present

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Tonight, Walt Disney World held its annual Service Celebration for long-time cast members at the Magic Kingdom. The festivities included a special fireworks show that featured elements from popular nighttime spectaculars, past and present.

What’s Happening:

  • The show begins with the iconic fanfare of the long-running Fantasy in the Sky, which ran in one form or another from opening day until 2003.
  • Younger Walt Disney World fans and cast members are sure to get a kick out of seeing and hearing the opening of Wishes, the beloved show that replaced Fantasy in the Sky in 2003 and ran through 2017.
  • Cinderella Castle transforms into the maligned, yet iconic Castle Cake from the 25th anniversary, as Mickey Mouse appears to say some inspirational words – which leads into “You Are the Magic” from Disney Enchantment, the 50th anniversary fireworks spectacular.
  • During this section, you might even spot the Castle decorations from the Happiest Celebration on Earth in 2005 and even the more recent 50th anniversary emblem.

  • Following this section, the full Happily Ever After fireworks show plays, which is included in our video of the show below.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning