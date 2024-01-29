Video: Walt Disney World Celebrates Cast Members with a Special Tribute to Fireworks Shows Past and Present

Tonight, Walt Disney World held its annual Service Celebration for long-time cast members at the Magic Kingdom. The festivities included a special fireworks show that featured elements from popular nighttime spectaculars, past and present.
What's Happening:
- The show begins with the iconic fanfare of the long-running Fantasy in the Sky, which ran in one form or another from opening day until 2003.
- Younger Walt Disney World fans and cast members are sure to get a kick out of seeing and hearing the opening of Wishes, the beloved show that replaced Fantasy in the Sky in 2003 and ran through 2017.
- Cinderella Castle transforms into the maligned, yet iconic Castle Cake from the 25th anniversary, as Mickey Mouse appears to say some inspirational words – which leads into “You Are the Magic” from Disney Enchantment, the 50th anniversary fireworks spectacular.
- During this section, you might even spot the Castle decorations from the Happiest Celebration on Earth in 2005 and even the more recent 50th anniversary emblem.
- Following this section, the full Happily Ever After fireworks show plays, which is included in our video of the show below.
