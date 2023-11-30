Photos: Disneyland’s Astro Orbitor Under Refurbishment

The Astro Orbitor is under refurbishment at Disneyland as part of the greater Tomorrowland entrance reimagining.

Flights will resume in Winter of 2024 at Disneyland.

With the walls going up around the attraction and entrance area, so have historical signs detailing the history of the Astro Orbitor at Disneyland and around the globe. This includes shoutouts to the Astro Jets and Rocket Jets that also called Disneyland home.

The new signage also showcases the Astro Orbitor’s siblings at various Disney Parks across the globe.

