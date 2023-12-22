Orlando Magic Player Wendell Carter Jr. Hosts Boys to Men Mentoring Organization Holiday Party at Planet Hollywood

The Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. partnered with Planet Hollywood to spread some cheer to more than 50 teens this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

  • Partnering with Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs, and The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. spread holiday cheer to more than 50 teens with the Boys to Men Mentoring organization.
  • The event was part of an initiative Carter supports through the Wendell Carter Family Foundation, which he founded alongside his parents Wendell Carter Sr. and Kylia Carter.
  • Mentees were offered a joyful experience as they received thoughtfully curated gift bags and enjoyed a delicious dinner, all within the unique and high-energy atmosphere of Planet Hollywood.
  • The collaboration aims to create lasting memories, foster camaraderie, and contribute to the positive development of the mentees associated with the Boys to Men Mentoring organization.

