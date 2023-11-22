“Shark Tank” Investor Daymond John Goes for a “Swim” with the Sharks of “Finding Nemo” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Shark Tank star Daymond John went for a swim with the sharks of “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Investor and star of ABC’s Shark Tank Daymond John went for a “swim” with Bruce, Chum and Anchor from the hit Disney and Pixar film Finding Nemo at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- John, who “Came To Play” at Disney with his family, ran into his new shark friends at the “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” stage show.
- Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.”
- The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.
- With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Dumbo The Flying Elephant’s new sponsor, Scentsy, has unveiled new signage at the attraction.
- Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro has further teased a potential Indiana Jones attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in a new interview.
- Opening soon at Disney Springs, Chef Maneet Chauhan’s Eet has unveiled signage and a menu at its new location.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com