“Shark Tank” Investor Daymond John Goes for a “Swim” with the Sharks of “Finding Nemo” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Shark Tank star Daymond John went for a swim with the sharks of “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Investor and star of ABC’s Shark Tank Daymond John went for a “swim” with Bruce, Chum and Anchor from the hit Disney and Pixar film Finding Nemo at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • John, who “Came To Play” at Disney with his family, ran into his new shark friends at the “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” stage show.

  • Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.”
  • The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.
  • With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning