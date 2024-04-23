Photos: Derek and Hayley Ebert Hough Have A Wild Time At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Derek and Hayley Ebert Hough took a break from the rigorous tour to spend the day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Derek and Hayley enjoyed the day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with the rest of the cast and crew from their successful tour.
- This also marks Hayley’s first trip back to Walt Disney World since her medical scare and her return to dancing.
- After the photo session, she was heading to grab a plate of seasoned fries from Mr. Kamal’s.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New Magic Shots Appear at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Celebration of Earth Month
- Character Meet & Greets Highlight Disney's Animal Kingdom's Celebration of 30 Years of "The Lion King" This Summer
- Five New Animal Themed Desserts Available at Sanaa
- Vibrant New Mural Debuts at Disney's Animal Kingdom Near Creature Comforts
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com