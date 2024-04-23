Photos: Derek and Hayley Ebert Hough Have A Wild Time At Disney’s Animal Kingdom

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Derek and Hayley Ebert Hough took a break from the rigorous tour to spend the day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • Derek and Hayley enjoyed the day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with the rest of the cast and crew from their successful tour.
  • This also marks Hayley’s first trip back to Walt Disney World since her medical scare and her return to dancing.
  • After the photo session, she was heading to grab a plate of seasoned fries from Mr. Kamal’s.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight