Disney Cruise Line Names Cruise Director for the Disney Treasure

As the Disney Cruise Line continues to prepare the Disney Treasure for its Maiden Voyage late next year, Darren McBurney has been named the new ship’s Cruise Director, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

On the Disney Cruise Line, Cruise Directors kick off the morning show, introduce nighttime entertainment and their voice can be heard throughout the ship providing daily tips and can’t-miss activities.

What guests don’t typically see though is that they also manage all the teams in the entertainment department, which includes lifeguards, youth activities, port adventures, technicians and more.

McBurney is a 25-year crew member with Disney Cruise Line and his career began after he won a two-week Walt Disney World

After that trip, he was hired as a merchandise host on an opening team for Disney Cruise Line in 1997.

From there, he volunteered for another position and began planning crew events, which led to a transition to working in entertainment.

He has held 14 different position before becoming a Cruise Director.

McBurney will continue to serve as Cruise Director of the Disney Wish for the next few months while also researching logistics for potential Disney Treasure programming.

Darren McBurney: “I’m really looking forward to working with the leaders and making sure that our crew members, both seasoned and newbies have a smooth and meaningful onboarding process. That’s one of the things in the back of my mind, always.”

The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Bookings will begin on September 12th for Pearl level – eventually getting to the general public on September 20th.

The other booking dates are as follows: Pearl Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Platinum Castaway Club Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Golden Oak residents and Club 33 Members: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Gold Castaway Club Members: Thursday, September 14, 2023 Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders: Monday, September 18, 2023 Silver Castaway Club Members: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Bookings open to all Guests: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Golden Oak residents, Club 33 Members, Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders will need to book by phone during the early-booking period.

Initial bookings will be available for travel dates through May 2025

Due to the anticipated demand for the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, there will be some unique Terms and Conditions for this sailing only. Please note that these do not apply to other Inaugural Season sailings: A 20%, non-refundable deposit must be paid by 11:59 p.m. the day of booking. No date changes will be allowed. Guests must cancel and rebook. For early bookings, the Guests eligible for early booking must remain on the reservation. There are no discounts, and Guests may not use future cruise credit or onboard offers as payment for this sailing.

The Treasure will feature the popular AquaMouse water coaster

