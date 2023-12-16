Disney Jollywood Nights Canceled on Saturday, December 16th Due to Severe Weather

Tonight’s Disney Jollywood Nights event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been canceled due to severe weather in the Central Florida area.
- With the weather forecast for Saturday, December 16th showing heavy rain, wind, and potential flooding for much of Florida, Disney has made the decision to cancel tonight’s Jollywood Nights event at Walt Disney World.
- Guests have been automatically refunded for their tickets, and should receive their money back within approximately 7-10 business days.
- Tickets currently remain available for the final two event nights of the year on Monday, December 18th and Wednesday, December 20th.
- Storm conditions should pass by Sunday evening, so those events likely will go ahead as scheduled.
- Below is the full notice that Disney has sent to ticket holders.
