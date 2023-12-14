EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Set for February Return

It’s time to look ahead to Spring already! The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will return on February 28, 2024.

The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and run through the Spring.

The event will see the return of delicious food and beverage offerings, exclusive merchandise, live entertainment and more.

Guests will have the chance to eat, drink and be delighted by creative cuisine and garden-fresh fare.

They will also get to visit pop-up markets across the park to find Festival merchandise, as well as goods from visiting merchants.

Younger guests will enjoy whimsical gardens and exhibits and have the chance to set out on a lively scavenger hunt.

Next year’s event will also see the return of the Garden Rocks Concert Series, which brings some of the hottest beats from world-renowned musical acts on select dates to the America Gardens Theatre.

Garden Rocks dining packages will also once again be available.

And of course, decorative Disney topiaries will also be found around the park for the festival.

Look back at this year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival: