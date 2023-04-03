New Magic Shot Blooms at EPCOT for the International Flower & Garden Festival

A new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot has bloomed at EPCOT for the International Flower & Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney PhotoPass Twitter account shared this new Magic Shot available at EPCOT for the Flower & Garden Festival.
  • Guests can hold a flower pot with various topiaries from the Festival growing, like Mickey, Minnie, Snow White and Dopey.
  • The Magic Shot is available now through July 5th with the Disney PhotoPass photographer stationed in between the Germany and Italy pavilions.

