Walt Disney World Donates $100,000 to Enhance STEM Education in Orange County Public Schools

In celebration of tomorrow’s opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World has donated $100,000 to help enhance STEM education in Orange County Public Schools.

What’s Happening:

Empowering the next generation of diverse storytellers has always been important to Disney, and this latest donation builds on their long legacy of supporting local schools, students and teachers – and where better to make the announcement than on the Grid alongside local teachers, school board members and community leaders from across Central Florida.

This donation helped close out the 50th Anniversary celebration, which was filled with so much community magic.

Over the past 18 months, Disney gave more than $6.5 million in grants to 60+ nonprofits, and Walt Disney World cast personally volunteered more than 233,000 hours at local organizations through the Disney VoluntEARS Program.

What They’re Saying:

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez said: "We can always count on Disney to provide for our schools and students in innovative, fun and thoughtful ways. This generous donation will help our teachers bring STEM to life in the classroom and will help provide our students with experiences they’ll treasure for a lifetime.”

Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort, said: “This continued commitment ensures that our future innovators receive the skills and hands-on experiences they need to dream about their futures, build their talents and become who they imagine they can be – which could one day lead them to a career at Disney.”