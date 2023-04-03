Disney to Invest $17 Billion in Florida Over Next Ten Years

Just announced during Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Disney will be investing $17 billion in Walt Disney World over the next 10 years.
What’s Happening:
- During the Shareholders Meeting, Bob Iger was asked about the ongoing legal battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
- Bob said "we love the state of Florida" and that they respect what the state has done for Disney while Disney has given back in other ways.
- This follows controversy around Disney’s position taken last year in regards to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
- Iger noted that Disney has the right to freedom of speech, and says it seems that the governor is intent on taking retaliatory action against the company for exercising a constitutional right. "Which just seems wrong to me."
- To that point, Iger noted that Disney expects to invest $17 billion in Florida over the next 10 years which will create 13,000 jobs.
- He said the position the governor took seems anti-business and anti-Florida.
- Just today, Governor DeSantis ordered an investigation into the actions of the former Board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.