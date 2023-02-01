EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Shares Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup

Guests visiting Walt Disney World will be treated to wonderful music and performances once again during this year’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival and their returning Garden Rocks concert series.

The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to return on March 1st, and with it comes the return of the Garden Rocks concert series!

Garden Rocks will feature internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday during the festival, and will showcase local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday, all at the America Gardens Theater in the American Adventure

Favorites are set to return, including The Pointer Sisters, Simple Plan, and the Plain White T’s, with newcomers to the festival like guitarist AJ Crose and Grammy-winning Switchfoot.

So far, Disney has announced the following artists on the following dates, and promises more to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

Garden Rocks Concert Schedule 2023:

March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI

March 5-6 – Daughtry

March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo

March 12-13 – Smash Mouth

March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice

March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult

March 24-25 – Berlin

March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters

March 31 – Luis Figueroa

April 1-2 – Piso 21

April 3 – TBD

April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

April 16-17 – Switchfoot

April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls

April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina

April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player

April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang

May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO

May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce

May 21-22 – Casting Crowns

May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago

May 28-29 – Rick Springfield

June 2-5 – Plain White T’s

June 9-10 – The Spinners

June 11-12 – The Commodores

June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon

June 18-19 – Tony Orlando

June 23-26 – Simple Plan

June 30, July 1 – Living Colour

July 2-3 – Wang Chung