EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival Shares Garden Rocks Concert Series Lineup

Guests visiting Walt Disney World will be treated to wonderful music and performances once again during this year’s EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival and their returning Garden Rocks concert series.
What’s Happening:
- The EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival is set to return on March 1st, and with it comes the return of the Garden Rocks concert series!
- Garden Rocks will feature internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday during the festival, and will showcase local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday, all at the America Gardens Theater in the American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT.
- Favorites are set to return, including The Pointer Sisters, Simple Plan, and the Plain White T’s, with newcomers to the festival like guitarist AJ Crose and Grammy-winning Switchfoot.
- So far, Disney has announced the following artists on the following dates, and promises more to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.
Garden Rocks Concert Schedule 2023:
- March 3-4 – Journey former lead vocalist STEVE AUGERI
- March 5-6 – Daughtry
- March 10-11 – Tommy DeCarlo
- March 12-13 – Smash Mouth
- March 17-18 – Mike DelGuidice
- March 19-20 – Blue Oyster Cult
- March 24-25 – Berlin
- March 26-27 – The Pointer Sisters
- March 31 – Luis Figueroa
- April 1-2 – Piso 21
- April 3 – TBD
- April 7-8 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas
- April 9-10 – Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- April 16-17 – Switchfoot
- April 21-22 – A Flock of Seagulls
- April 23-24 – Jo Dee Messina
- April 28-29 – Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player
- April 30, May 1 – Kool and the Gang
- May 5-8 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- May 12-15 – The Orchestra starring former members of ELO
- May 19-20 – A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce
- May 21-22 – Casting Crowns
- May 26-27 – Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago
- May 28-29 – Rick Springfield
- June 2-5 – Plain White T’s
- June 9-10 – The Spinners
- June 11-12 – The Commodores
- June 16-17 – Vertical Horizon
- June 18-19 – Tony Orlando
- June 23-26 – Simple Plan
- June 30, July 1 – Living Colour
- July 2-3 – Wang Chung
