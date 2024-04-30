Photos: Inside Disney Vacation Club’s New Fort Wilderness Cabins

We recently got a preview of the new Disney Vacation Club cabins heading to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground.

Inside, the design is filled with odes to Chip ‘n’ Dale, everyone’s favorite chipmunks. They take centerstage all over the rooms, with signatures, wood artwork, and small mural details.

This collage features many a references to the Munks’ history and that of the Fort Wilderness Campground.

The living room area includes a full kitchen, dining room table, and a pull-down bed above the couch, which has quickly become the new normal for Disney resorts. As opposed to the normal pull-out sofa, the newer designs allows less “deconstruction”.

The bunk beds include fun and vibrant canoeing paddles, along with a chipmunk mural along the wall. The motifs continue on the curtains in the cabins.

The benefit of the cabin on the campground? Indoor plumbing with modern fixtures.

Our favorite detail, however, lies with this ode to the official opening of the Fort Wilderness Campground back in 1971 on November 19th.

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort are set to open this summer.

