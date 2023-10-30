Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Pick Up Special Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Tote Beginning Wednesday, November 1st

In celebration of the holiday season, Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to pick up a special, free Disney ¡Viva Navidad! tote.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning this Wednesday, November 1st, Magic Key holders can pick up this special tote celebrating Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure, to prep for the bag-inning of the holiday season.
- The tote will be available from November 1st-9th, or while supplies last.
- Magic Key holders can pick their tote up from underneath the Silly Symphony Swings from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on the dates above.
- Limit one per Magic Key holder. Magic Key holder must be present at time of redemption and provide their valid Magic Key pass.
- Disney ¡Viva Navidad! itself will kick off its 10th season at Disney California Adventure on November 10th, with plenty of new food and character costumes.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland has confirmed that Tale of the Lion King will perform its final show at the Fantasyland Theatre on January 7th, 2024.
- Magic Key holders will be able to preview the reimagined Adventureland Treehouse on November 9th, one day before its official debut.
- runDisney has revealed its exciting line-up for the 2024-25 race season, including an all-new Halloween-themed race coming to the Disneyland Resort.
