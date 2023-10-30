Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Pick Up Special Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Tote Beginning Wednesday, November 1st

In celebration of the holiday season, Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to pick up a special, free Disney ¡Viva Navidad! tote.

What’s Happening:

Beginning this Wednesday, November 1st, Magic Key holders can pick up this special tote celebrating Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure

The tote will be available from November 1st-9th, or while supplies last.

Magic Key holders can pick their tote up from underneath the Silly Symphony Swings

Limit one per Magic Key holder. Magic Key holder must be present at time of redemption and provide their valid Magic Key pass.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! itself will kick off its 10th season

More Disneyland Resort News: