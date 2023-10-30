Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Pick Up Special Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Tote Beginning Wednesday, November 1st

In celebration of the holiday season, Disneyland Magic Key holders will be able to pick up a special, free Disney ¡Viva Navidad! tote.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning this Wednesday, November 1st, Magic Key holders can pick up this special tote celebrating Disney ¡Viva Navidad! at Disney California Adventure, to prep for the bag-inning of the holiday season.
  • The tote will be available from November 1st-9th, or while supplies last.
  • Magic Key holders can pick their tote up from underneath the Silly Symphony Swings from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on the dates above.
  • Limit one per Magic Key holder. Magic Key holder must be present at time of redemption and provide their valid Magic Key pass.
  • Disney ¡Viva Navidad! itself will kick off its 10th season at Disney California Adventure on November 10th, with plenty of new food and character costumes.

