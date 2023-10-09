Sneak Peek at New Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort This Holiday Season

Disneyland has shared a sneak peek at some festive new offerings that will be available to purchase this holiday season at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram page has shared a look at some festive novelty items and one food item coming to the Disneyland Resort for this holiday season.
- These items will be available during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which kicks off on November 10th.
Mickey Mouse Toy Soldier Bucket
Sharable Loaded Torta for Viva Navidad
Reindeer Parade Sipper
Holiday Kermit Straw Clip
Mickey Mouse-shaped Red Glitter Jingle Bell Glow Cube
More Disneyland Resort News:
- It seems that we might be inching closer to the debut of the new Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland as we noticed that the signature waterwheel has been turned on.
- The Three Caballeros and friends are set to have new festive outfits for the 10th season of Viva Navidad at Disney California Adventure's Festival of Holidays this holiday season.
- Loki and O.B. have arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure for a limited… time.
