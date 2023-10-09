Sneak Peek at New Novelty Items Coming to the Disneyland Resort This Holiday Season

Disneyland has shared a sneak peek at some festive new offerings that will be available to purchase this holiday season at the resort.

What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse Toy Soldier Bucket

Sharable Loaded Torta for Viva Navidad

Reindeer Parade Sipper

Holiday Kermit Straw Clip

Mickey Mouse-shaped Red Glitter Jingle Bell Glow Cube

