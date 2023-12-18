Cast Members Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Disney’s Pop Century Resort

On December 14th, 2023, Disney’s Pop Century Resort celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at how the cast of the Walt Disney World hotel celebrated the occasion.

Opening on December 14th, 2003, this iconic value resort salutes the fashions, catchphrases, toys and more from the 1950s to the 1990s. When Pop Century first opened its doors, cast members welcomed guests with totally rad dance moves – and 20 of those very cast members still work there today!

To recognize their 20 years at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, the 20 cast members spent time together swapping stories and reflecting on their careers. “Pop Century helped me grow as a person and a cast member,” Terri, a Concierge cast member, said. “I learn from my fellow cast members every day; they are a second family to me.”

Guests born in any decade can make the most of their Disney vacation at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. It’s a perfect choice if you’re looking for a great value hotel right in the middle of the magic. The resort also features iconic themed art and a themed pool, complimentary transportation like the super convenient Disney Skyliner

