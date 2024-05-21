Disney Vacation Club’s Member Lounge at EPCOT Will Move Temporarily This Summer

The Disney Vacation Club lounge at EPCOT will be moved temporarily for a planned refurbishment this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club sent an email to members earlier this week announcing a temporary closure of the DVC Member lounge at EPCOT.
- Located on the second floor of the Imagination Pavilion, the lounge will close for a scheduled refurbishment starting on June 2nd.
- In the meantime, The Odyssey will transform into a temporary space for eligible members to cool down and enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages. Additional paid food and beverage options will also be offered.
- The lounge will be open from 11:00AM-6:00PM daily.
- The Odyssey is located in between Test Track and the Mexico Pavilion and is currently open to all guests as a part of EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival.
- The permanent DVC lounge will reopen on July 14th.
Read More DVC:
- Photos: Fun And Adventure In Second Day of 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise
- Photos: Embarking Aboard The 2024 Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise
- DVC Members Offered Huge Discount on VIP Tours This Summer
- New Details, Booking Windows Revealed for Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows at Walt Disney World