Disney Vacation Club’s Member Lounge at EPCOT Will Move Temporarily This Summer

The Disney Vacation Club lounge at EPCOT will be moved temporarily for a planned refurbishment this summer.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club sent an email to members earlier this week announcing a temporary closure of the DVC Member lounge at EPCOT.

Located on the second floor of the Imagination Pavilion, the lounge will close for a scheduled refurbishment starting on June 2nd.

In the meantime, The Odyssey will transform into a temporary space for eligible members to cool down and enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages. Additional paid food and beverage options will also be offered.

The lounge will be open from 11:00AM-6:00PM daily.

The Odyssey is located in between Test Track

The permanent DVC lounge will reopen on July 14th.

Read More DVC: