Disney Vacation Club’s Member Lounge at EPCOT Will Move Temporarily This Summer

The Disney Vacation Club lounge at EPCOT will be moved temporarily for a planned refurbishment this summer.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Vacation Club sent an email to members earlier this week announcing a temporary closure of the DVC Member lounge at EPCOT.
  • Located on the second floor of the Imagination Pavilion, the lounge will close for a scheduled refurbishment starting on June 2nd.
  • In the meantime, The Odyssey will transform into a temporary space for eligible members to cool down and enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages. Additional paid food and beverage options will also be offered.
  • The lounge will be open from 11:00AM-6:00PM daily.
  • The Odyssey is located in between Test Track and the Mexico Pavilion and is currently open to all guests as a part of EPCOT’s Flower and Garden Festival.
  • The permanent DVC lounge will reopen on July 14th.

