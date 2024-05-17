DVC Members Offered Huge Discount on VIP Tours This Summer

Disney Vacation Club updated their member benefits page to reflect a huge discount on one of Walt Disney World’s most magical and premium experiences.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club, a time-share program catering to Disney fanatics around the world, updated their benefits page

With a staggering 20% off of this premiere product, DVC members can save big on VIP Tours during their next trip to the Walt Disney World Resort.

On select dates July 17th through September 30th 2024, members can enjoy their favorite Disney World parks in style. Disney’s VIP Tour Services will take the stress of planning your day away, creating the most efficient and enjoyable experience for you and your group. VIP Tours also include Lightning Lane access to some of your favorite attractions.

To claim this offer, DVC members must book their VIP tour through Disney and will be required to share proof of membership. The booking member must be in attendance for the tour. A minimum tour length of 7 hours is also required.

With a non discounted price of $450 to $900 an hour, VIP tours are a premium experience and do not include theme park admission. However, with a minimum savings of $630, this offer is the perfect time to splurge on your next Walt Disney World trip.

DVC members can book their discounted tour today by calling (407)560-4033

