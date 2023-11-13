Figment Found Sneaking Around Walt Disney Studios in Burbank

A dragon of royal purple pigment has been seen walking around the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA. Could this mean what we think it means?
What’s Happening:
- Back in September of 2022, it was reported that Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey, was working on a film based on the loveable dragon Figment from Epcot’s Journey Into Imagination.
- The film is set to be written by the writers of Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez.
- After over a year of silence on the matter, Disney Parks’ Instagram has released a video of Figment meandering around the studio lot, hinting at a possible announcement about the film.
- No further information has been given about plot or release, but this post seems to suggest that the ball is beginning to roll with the new Figment film project.
- Seth Rogen was recently featured in Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney+, while also producing the new film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, so who knows if the tone of the film will be more meta or more sincere.
- At the very least, all of this can guarantee more Figment merchandise for years to come.
