Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro Take a Look at Imagineering’s Interactive Droid Playtest

Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro recently got a chance to see the latest free-roaming robotic characters from Walt Disney Imagineering up-close and personal.
What’s Happening:
- Following a playtest of their latest free-roaming robotic characters inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn and R&D Imagineers shared key learnings and discussed next steps with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro.
- The Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram shared the photo above, and said that they are “so excited about the variety of ways our Imagineers are bringing new and innovative characters to life using sophisticated technology hidden in little droids like these!”
- Imagineering held a 1-day playtest with these droids at Disneyland on October 12th.
- The droids have the ability to imitate artistic motion, and they can also emote and even learn to dance.
- Don’t get on their bad side though, because if they get angry, their eyes might just turn red!
- Learn more in the video below, featuring Joel Peavy (Executive R&D Imagineer, Walt Disney Imagineering) and Moritz Bächer (Associate Lab Director, Disney Research).
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Preston Judd from the LA Galaxy will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans on October 22nd in Downtown Disney.
- Just in time for Halloween, a limited Ursula tiki mug is now available for fortunate souls at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.
- As the Downtown Disney District continues to transform, the Disneyland Resort has announced more distinctive dining and an entertainment setting coming to the area.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com