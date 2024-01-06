Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Limited Time Drink at The Landing Location in Disney Springs

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering a special drink at their main Disney Springs location, for a limited time only.

What’s Happening:

  • Coconut lovers will enjoy this limited time only speciality drink, available exclusively at the Joffrey’s location in The Landing at Disney Springs.
  • The Comfort Coco Mocha is a blissful treat featuring espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce and coconut syrup, topped with whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce, and coconut flakes.
  • Hurry in, as this special treat will only be available through Wednesday, January 31st.
  • While there, you may want to pick up a bag of Joffrey’s newest Disney-themed brew, the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew.

