New Aurora Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort

by |
Tags: , , , ,

There are plenty of souvenirs for fans of Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland and now we can add this new sipper to that list.

  • Royal sips can be had with the new Princess Aurora Sipper.
  • Guests can get this new novelty fit for royalty at Red Rose Taverne and Refreshment Corner at Disneyland park and Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure park.
  • If you want to visit the Disneyland Resort to get this new sipper, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to plan your trip.
  • Disney Eats shared a look at the new sipper on their official Instagram account:

ICYMI – More from Disneyland:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack