New Aurora Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort

There are plenty of souvenirs for fans of Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland and now we can add this new sipper to that list.
- Royal sips can be had with the new Princess Aurora Sipper.
- Guests can get this new novelty fit for royalty at Red Rose Taverne and Refreshment Corner at Disneyland park and Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure park.
- If you want to visit the Disneyland Resort to get this new sipper, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel to plan your trip.
- Disney Eats shared a look at the new sipper on their official Instagram account:
ICYMI – More from Disneyland:
- The Disney Princesses hosted a Royal Ball and Procession during the first Disneyland After Dark event of the year – Sweethearts’ Nite.
- In addition to special food, merchandise, and entertainment, Sweethearts’ Nite also includes a number of special character appearances and photo opportunities.
- In honor of Black History Month, and to drum up excitement for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new Princess Tiana tiara pin is now available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- Disney Park Audiophiles and even fans of Pixar Animation Studios are sure to enjoy a new album now available featuring the new versions of classic Pixar tunes as heard in the newly-transformed Pixar Place Hotel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com