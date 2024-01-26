New Aurora Sipper Available at Disneyland Resort

There are plenty of souvenirs for fans of Disney’s animated classic Sleeping Beauty at Disneyland and now we can add this new sipper to that list.

Royal sips can be had with the new Princess Aurora Sipper.

Guests can get this new novelty fit for royalty at Red Rose Taverne and Refreshment Corner at Disneyland park and Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Disney California Adventure

Disney Eats shared a look at the new sipper on their official Instagram account:

