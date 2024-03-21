Drones to Return To Disney Springs For New Limited Time Show at Walt Disney World

Drones are coming to Walt Disney World for the first time since 2016 (and in the same place) taking flight over Disney Springs in a new limited-time show for the summer.

- We’ve had a bit of news coming out of Walt Disney World today with the announcements of several limited-time experiences. An Encanto show in the new CommuniCore Hall at EPCOT, Inside Out 2 fun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- If you thought a fourth limited-time experience would be announced for Magic Kingdom, you’d be incorrect as Disney Springs is where the summer night sky will come alive as drones take flight above Lake Buena Vista with a new show.
- “Disney Dreams That Soar” will be a summertime experience that will be a late-night perk for visitors to Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining, and entertainment district.
- “You can fly” takes on a whole new meaning as the sky will showcase Disney stories celebrating the joy of flight with state-of-the-art drones choreographed to create designs in the sky and paired with a soaring musical score and memorable movie quotes.
- Those visiting Disney Springs will be able to turn their eyes to the skies above the West Side region of Disney Springs with a show amongst the stars that will run nightly from May 24th through Sept. 2nd.
