Two New Murals Added to the Magic of Disney Store at Orlando International Airport

Two new murals featuring the Sensational Six on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom have been added to one of the Magic of Disney stores at the Orlando International Airport (MCO).
What’s Happening:
- These new murals can be found outside the main Magic of Disney store located near MCO Terminal B.
- Previously, statues of Goofy as well as a couple of Disney Princesses called these spots home, before they were removed, leaving behind a blank slate.
- The first mural features Pluto, Minnie, Mickey, Goofy, Daisy and Donald standing on Main Street U.S.A. during the day, with Cinderella Castle in the background, Dumbo and Orange Bird flying overhead, and anthropomorphised versions of the Dapper Dans standing nearby.
- The second mural is similar, but instead is set at nighttime, as fireworks go off over Cinderella Castle, with a large crowd gathered behind the gang and Tinker Bell flying above.
