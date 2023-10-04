New NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Display Added Outside Mission: SPACE at EPCOT

Guests visiting Mission: SPACE at EPCOT may notice a new addition created through the combined magic of Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover team.
- A new display replicates the tread marks left by the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, using a borrowed prototype rover wheel.
- Disney artisans also added some surface collection tubes recreated through 3D printing.
- Perseverance continues its mission on Mars to collect samples that a future mission could one day return to Earth.
- You can find this new display just outside of Mission: SPACE now.
ICYMI – More EPCOT news:
- The Disney100 celebration kicked off at Walt Disney World recently with EPCOT serving as the hub of the festivities. As part of the celebration, the park unveiled a new Beacon of Magic nighttime show on Spaceship Earth last night.
- As EPCOT becomes the hub of the Disney100 celebration at Walt Disney World, a whole bunch of colorful new merchandise popped up today at the Creations Shop and we swung by to take a look.
- In honor of Disney100, a new mural has debuted at EPCOT, showcasing 100 of the most beloved characters from Disney storytelling.
