New NASA Perseverance Mars Rover Display Added Outside Mission: SPACE at EPCOT

Guests visiting Mission: SPACE at EPCOT may notice a new addition created through the combined magic of Walt Disney Imagineering and NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover team.

  • A new display replicates the tread marks left by the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, using a borrowed prototype rover wheel.
  • Disney artisans also added some surface collection tubes recreated through 3D printing.
  • Perseverance continues its mission on Mars to collect samples that a future mission could one day return to Earth.
  • You can find this new display just outside of Mission: SPACE now.

