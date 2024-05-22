Two New Menu Items Added to Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure

Even more inventive treats have been added to the menu of Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Eats Instagram page has revealed two new menu items that are now available at Pym Test Kitchen inside Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
  • The two new items are:
    • Pepper Particle Pasta: Campanelli pasta topped with grilled chicken, spicy tomato cream sauce, chimichurri, and parmesan (seen above)
    • Reactor Melt: Garlic pesto toasted sourdough with mozzarella, basil, and tomato served with potato bites

  • These additions follow three other treats that were added to the menu at the end of April.

