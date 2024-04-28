Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure Announces New Menu Items

A trio of new menu items are coming to the Pym Test Kitchen and Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure.

  • Disney Eats has announced a trio of new menu items arriving at Pym Test Kitchen at Disneyland’s Pym Test Kitchen and Tasting Lab.
  • Experiment 7290: Cookies & Cream Cold Brew: Chocolate cookie cold brew with sweet cold foam (Available May 1 through August 22 at Pym Test Kitchen)
  • Humongous Taco Salad: Taco shell loaded with romaine tossed in chipotle ranch and topped with chicken, corn, bell pepper, cotija, and avocado (Available starting May 1 at Pym Test Kitchen)
  • Mini Pretzels with Spicy Nacho Cheese (Available starting May 1 at Pym Tasting Lab)

