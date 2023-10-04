New Reusable Bags Coming to Disneyland Paris

There’s nothing better than bringing home that perfect souvenir from your Disney Parks trip, except maybe bringing it home in the perfect Disney-themed bag. Disneyland Paris has some new reusable bags coming soon.

  • Check out the new reusable shopping bags which will be available in a few weeks in the Disneyland Paris boutiques in the image above.
  • The three new bags come in three different sizes and colors, featuring some of your favorite characters like
    • Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in green
    • Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in red
    • Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear and Remy in blue
  • Disneyland Paris has not yet said exactly when and where these new reusable bags will be available but be sure to check back for updates in the coming weeks.

