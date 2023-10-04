New Reusable Bags Coming to Disneyland Paris

There’s nothing better than bringing home that perfect souvenir from your Disney Parks trip, except maybe bringing it home in the perfect Disney-themed bag. Disneyland Paris has some new reusable bags coming soon.
- Check out the new reusable shopping bags which will be available in a few weeks in the Disneyland Paris boutiques in the image above.
- The three new bags come in three different sizes and colors, featuring some of your favorite characters like
- Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in green
- Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in red
- Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear and Remy in blue
- Disneyland Paris has not yet said exactly when and where these new reusable bags will be available but be sure to check back for updates in the coming weeks.
ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news:
- The Disney Halloween Festival is back this year, from October 1 to November 5, 2023, at Disneyland Paris.
- Disneyland Paris recently announced their new ambassadors during a ceremony, revealing José and Dylan as the official representatives of the resort for 2024 and 2025.
- As part of the multi-year transformation of Disney Village, a brand-new McDonald’s location will be built at Disneyland Paris in time for 2026.
- The Silver Spur Steakhouse has reopened at Disneyland Paris with a brand new menu.
