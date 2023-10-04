New Reusable Bags Coming to Disneyland Paris

There’s nothing better than bringing home that perfect souvenir from your Disney Parks trip, except maybe bringing it home in the perfect Disney-themed bag. Disneyland Paris has some new reusable bags coming soon.

Check out the new reusable shopping bags which will be available in a few weeks in the Disneyland Paris boutiques in the image above.

The three new bags come in three different sizes and colors, featuring some of your favorite characters like Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in green Mickey, Minnie, Aurora, Tiana and Stitch in red Spider-Man, Buzz Lightyear and Remy in blue

Disneyland Paris has not yet said exactly when and where these new reusable bags will be available but be sure to check back for updates in the coming weeks.

