The New 2024-2025 Disneyland Paris Ambassador Team Announced

This morning, Disneyland Paris announced their new ambassadors during a ceremony, revealing José and Dylan as the official representatives of the resort for 2024 and 2025.

Over 500 Cast Members and guests attended the ceremony at Studio D in Walt Disney Studios Park, and welcomed the new Ambassador team in a very festive ambiance.

An extraordinary journey just began for José and Dylan, who joined the Disneyland Paris Ambassador family as the 30th and 31st ambassadors of the resort.

They will carry on the legacy and the tradition of the Disney Ambassador Program, which began back in 1965 with the nomination of the very first Disney Ambassador in the world, Julie Reihm.

Becoming Disneyland Paris Ambassadors is a dream come true for José and Dylan and they both can’t wait to share the richness of the talent and the diversity of the Cast at the resort.

About Dylan Legras:

To fulfill a childhood dream, Dylan left his native Normandy (France) in 2011 to become a Cast Member at Disneyland Paris.

He started out in Merchandising at Constellations before joining the Guest Flow teams.

His guest-facing work then continued as an Attraction Host at Big Thunder Mountain.

In 2013, he took part in the test and adjusted phase of Ratatouille: The Adventure in preparation for the attraction’s opening.

In March 2014, Dylan joined the French pavilion at Epcot Walt Disney World

To pursue his love of travel, he then joined an airline based in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) as cabin crew. 3 years later, he returned to Disneyland Paris to work part-time parallel to his international hotel management studies.

Since 2021, Dylan has been a Guest Relations Team Leader, ensuring that every guest has a magical stay.

About José Alfaro Navarro:

José studied journalism in his native Spain, while also working at the Disney Store in Alicante.

After volunteering in Poland for a year, he auditioned to join the Disneyland Paris Entertainment teams. Thanks to his talent and experience in amateur theater, he landed his first contract at Disneyland Paris in 2015 as a performer, putting him at the very heart of the Parks’ magic.

Seizing new opportunities, José then left to work for 6 months on a cruise ship, followed by a year in the Visitor Relations teams at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

He rejoined the Disneyland Paris Entertainment team in 2019, still working as a performer, before becoming Assistant Show Coordinator in June of 2023.

In this role, José ensures that show operations run smoothly and efficiently to make every performance a dazzling experience for all guests.