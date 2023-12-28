“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” Broadcast Teases a “Disney Surprise”

Those tuning into Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest live on ABC on Sunday, December 31st, will apparently get a sneak peek at some of the magical moments they’ll be able to create in Walt Disney World in 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • A special “Disney surprise” has been teased to be part of this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest live on ABC.
  • While the special itself starts at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, a sneak peek of what’s coming to Walt Disney World in 2024 is expected to air around 11 p.m..
  • During the rest of the NYE tradition, viewers can enjoy performances from LL Cool J, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Post Malone, and more. Plus, the show will featuring appearances by Gabriel Iglesias, Ms. Pat, Matt Friend, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

