NFL Star Jason Kelce Visits Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Typically, an NFL star will visit Walt Disney World after winning the Super Bowl. For Jason Kelce though, a trip to the Pro Bowl in Orlando was a good enough reason to stop by the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Kelce, the star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was in Central Florida for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl and took some time to visit Magic Kingdom Park with his family and friends.
- The group added more memories throughout the day including their biggest goal which was meeting the royal sisters Elsa and Anna from Frozen at EPCOT.
- Kelce will watch his brother, Travis, play in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news:
- Kelce wasn’t the only star to visit Walt Disney World recently. The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians recently paid a visit to the resort to check out the limited-time exhibit on the show at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings just got even more magical. Disney has unveiled a magical new wedding venue in EPCOT as well as a first look at the new Cinderella Platinum Coach at the Disneyland Resort.
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World have the chance to see a colorful new mural that has been installed on Discovery Island, celebrating nature and the wonder of the animals – many of which reside in the park!
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom also welcomed a beautiful baby okapi, named after Elijah, a cast member who has been with Disney for 50 years.
