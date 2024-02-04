NFL Star Jason Kelce Visits Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Typically, an NFL star will visit Walt Disney World after winning the Super Bowl. For Jason Kelce though, a trip to the Pro Bowl in Orlando was a good enough reason to stop by the Most Magical Place on Earth.

NFL star Jason Kelce shared a magical family moment with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort.

Kelce, the star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was in Central Florida for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl and took some time to visit Magic Kingdom

The group added more memories throughout the day including their biggest goal which was meeting the royal sisters Elsa and Anna from Frozen at EPCOT

at Kelce will watch his brother, Travis, play in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: