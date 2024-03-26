Photos: Construction Slowly Continues on The Cake Bake Shop Coming to Disney’s BoardWalk

It’s been a while since we checked in on the seemingly forever under construction Cake Bake Shop coming to Disney’s BoardWalk. Today, we stopped by to take a look at the latest construction progress.

Construction on The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers began in 2022 in the former home of the ESPN Club at Disney’s BoardWalk. It was originally supposed to open in late 2023, but that has been pushed back to early 2024. However, as we can see by the current construction progress, it doesn’t look that much further along than it did when we last checked on it in October.

At The Cake Bake Shop, guests will get to take advantage of both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service and a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk.

The new location is still scheduled to open in early 2024, although “early 2024″ is slowly slipping away.

