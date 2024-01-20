Photos: New Mary Blair Inspired Murals Debut Inside Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

New murals featuring artwork inspired by Disney Legend Mary Blair have debuted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World.

These new murals were recently installed inside Bayview Gifts, one of the two main gift shops at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. They feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with many characters that can be found on the iconic tile murals designed by Mary Blair that have called the Contemporary home since its opening in 1971.

Walls within Bayview Gifts have received portraits of some of those characters, such as the iconic five-legged goat.

Another mural behind the other set of cash registers features the five-legged goat alongside another iconic element of the hotel, the Walt Disney World Monorail – which of course passes through the Grand Canyon Concourse.

