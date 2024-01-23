Photos / Video: Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession Returns for the Year of the Dragon at Disney California Adventure

The centerpiece of the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure is Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, a vibrant performance hosted by Mulan and Mushu, that features dozens of spirited parade performers as they honor family, friendship, and the potential for a fortune-filled new year.

We caught a performance of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession today. This year is the Year of the Dragon, and as Mushu is the featured character, there are no additional characters as in years past. However, you can still find Chip, Dale, and plenty of dancers as they wind their way through the Paradise Gardens Park area of the park.

As always, Mulan and Mushu are center-stage, but even more-so with this year being the Year of the Dragon.

As with last year, the procession extends throughout all of Disney California Adventure along the parade route from Paradise Gardens through Hollywood Land.

Watch Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure:

