Pin Trading Nights Return to the Disneyland Resort for the First Time Since 2020

For the first time since February 2020, Pin Trading Nights are returning to the Disneyland Resort, with the first event set to take place on June 4th.

What’s Happening:

During this ticketed event, show your enthusiasm for pin trading along with other avid and novice traders and share stories about your collections.

In addition to trading pins, attendees will receive one edible treat, be able to preview some upcoming releases and can pre-purchase select themed pins from the Stitch 626 Experiment Collection.

The event will be held on June 4th, 2024 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the Magic Kingdom Ballroom in the Disneyland Hotel.

Event check-in will begin at 4:00 p.m., and guests may not check in for another event guest.

Parking is not included, and attendees should park at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure or Pixar Pals Parking Structure.

Tickets are now available

