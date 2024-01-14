Vineyard Vines Opening Soon in the Disney Springs Town Center

Popular clothing brand Vineyard Vines will soon be opening a brand-new location within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Founded by brothers Shep & Ian Murray in 1998, Vineyard Vines is famous for its smiling pink whale and whimsical ties, offering a wide range of clothes and accessories – from polos and tees to performance gear and Shep Shirts for men, women and kids.



While the post did note that the shop will be located within the Town Center area of Disney Springs, a specific location was not mentioned, nor was an opening timeframe.

