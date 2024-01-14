Vineyard Vines Opening Soon in the Disney Springs Town Center

Popular clothing brand Vineyard Vines will soon be opening a brand-new location within Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

  • Founded by brothers Shep & Ian Murray in 1998, Vineyard Vines is famous for its smiling pink whale and whimsical ties, offering a wide range of clothes and accessories – from polos and tees to performance gear and Shep Shirts for men, women and kids.
  • The official Disney Springs Instagram account revealed that the popular brand will soon be making its way into the Walt Disney World shopping district.
  • While the post did note that the shop will be located within the Town Center area of Disney Springs, a specific location was not mentioned, nor was an opening timeframe.

