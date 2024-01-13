New and Returning Photo Ops Come to the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun and in addition to some great food, entertainment and of course artwork, guests will find some exciting new and returning Disney PhotoPass opportunities around the park.

What’s Happening:

All of these colorful new themed photo ops, and more, will be available around the park for the duration of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Guests can find that one little spark with a few Magic Shots featuring Figment during the festival. Figment Rainbow Chalk Art: Available from Disney PhotoPass locations in World Showcase, as well as near the waterfall close to Journey into Imagination with Figment . Figment and Mickey Mouse Glow: Available at the main entrance of the park to the left and right, during nighttime hours.



Light Painting: Paint with all the colors of this Magic Shot! Available near the planter across from the popcorn cart closest to Creations Shop in the new World Celebration area.

Figment Wings: Fly like Figment! This Magic Shot is available from Disney PhotoPass photographers stationed in the following locations: Near the planter close to the Disney Vacation Club kiosk heading onto the main bridge into World Showcase as you leave World Celebration. Near the waterfall close to Journey into Imagination with Figment. In the center of the new World Celebration area facing Spaceship Earth

Figment Chalk Art: Available from most Disney PhotoPass photographers located in World Celebration.

Easel: Paint your way into this Magic Shot! Available in the center of the new World Celebration area facing Spaceship Earth.

Artist Desk Collage: Make every day a work of art! This Magic Shot is available in the following locations: Near the planter close to the Disney Vacation Club kiosk heading onto the main bridge into World Showcase as you leave World Celebration. Near the waterfall close to Journey into Imagination with Figment. In the center of the new World Celebration area facing Spaceship Earth.

Tiny World: This 360-degree shot will be available near the main entrance both during the day and night and it will get a little bit of artistic flair for the occasion.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs daily through February 19th, 2024.