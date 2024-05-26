New Documentary Highlights Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Orlando Building

A new independent documentary has been released about the history of the Walt Disney World Animation team.

Directed by Dane T. and uploaded to YouTube, Beyond The Glass: The WDW Animation Building is a new feature length documentary on Orlando’s own branch of Walt Disney World’s animation.

Filled with footage and interviews from numerous animators who worked amidst Disney's MGM Studios' Magic of Disney Animation.

Orlando, now often ignored as a production house for film and television, was once an up-and-coming studio city, leading to a large-scale animation hub which had hands in Mulan , Lilo & Stitch , Brother Bear , and more.

, , , and more. The documentary is now available to view for free on Youtube.

