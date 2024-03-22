New “20/20” Follows High Profile YouTuber Ruby Franke’s Child Abuse Case

The story of YouTube personality Ruby Franke’s distressing and disgusting history of child abuse is being given the 20/20 treatment.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of 20/20, airing tonight, follows a high profile case of child abuse in clear public view.
- Ruby Franke had decent success thanks to her social media accounts and YouTube channel “8 Passengers”.
- While her daily vlogs were popular at first, her strict parenting began to appear in her content.
- After one of her children escaped her home with clear wounds and malnourishment, the dark truth was revealed about Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant.
- The episode, reported on by Juju Chang, will include body cam footage, recorded call, and Ruby’s own words on the horrific abuse.
- This special 20/20 airs tonight, March 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streams tomorrow on Hulu.
