New “20/20” Follows High Profile YouTuber Ruby Franke’s Child Abuse Case

The story of YouTube personality Ruby Franke’s distressing and disgusting history of child abuse is being given the 20/20 treatment.

A new episode of 20/20

, airing tonight, follows a high profile case of child abuse in clear public view. Ruby Franke had decent success thanks to her social media accounts and YouTube channel “8 Passengers”.

While her daily vlogs were popular at first, her strict parenting began to appear in her content.

After one of her children escaped her home with clear wounds and malnourishment, the dark truth was revealed about Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant.

The episode, reported on by Juju Chang, will include body cam footage, recorded call, and Ruby’s own words on the horrific abuse.

This special 20/20 airs tonight, March 22nd at 9 p.m. ET on ABC Hulu

